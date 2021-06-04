Yami Gautam marries 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony

Bollywood star Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot on Friday in an intimate ceremony in the hills. The couple shared a photo of their wedding on social media as they announced the news.



"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said.



"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they added.

With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today.

As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.



Love,

Yami and Aditya pic.twitter.com/W8TOpAJxja — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 4, 2021 ×

Yami and Aditya worked together in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. Aditya made his debut as a filmmaker with the film and even won a National Award that year. Yami played the female lead in the film which also starred Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky, who is known to be friends with the couple, took to Instagram stories to wish the couple.

Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh. Aditya hails from Delhi.



Yami will next be seen in 'Dasvi', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.



Aditya is teaming up with Vicky Kaushal again for 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.