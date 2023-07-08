Adipurush writer ‘accepts mistake’ and extends ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting sentiments

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter on Saturday and apologised to people for hurting their religious sentiments with his controversial dialogues of the much-talked-about movie, helmed by Om Raut. His apology comes days after he claimed that the film was "inspired by Hindu epic Ramayan" and wasn't "based on it" and that he should be given some "creative liberty".

Manoj Muntashir's tweet on Saturday morning read, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

The writer's post evoked mixed reactions online. While some felt it is too late to seek an apology, a few spoke in his support.

"You are too late to apologise," a user commented. Another wrote, "He knew this and just waited for the movie to be removed from theatres so that distributors won’t get angry about his comment and it doesn’t decrease the BO collection."

A third comment read, "You, very well sensed that Hindus are magnanimous at large. Forgiving is the character of Generous and Great people (we Hindus are so). " मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023 Also read: Sweden's city of Malmo chosen to host 2024 Eurovision Song contest

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film opened amid massive expectations at the box office. However, Adipurush fell prey to criticisms for its poor VFX and dialogues.

The movie couldn't sustain a successful one-month run in theatres and is currently nearing its theatrical end. Previously, T-Series announced that the film has crossed Rs 4.5 billion gross worldwide.

