Sweden's city of Malmo chosen to host 2024 Eurovision Song contest
The southern Swedish city of Malmo, which sits 615 kilometres (about 380 miles) south of Stockholm and across from the Danish capital of Copenhagen, is going to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest from May 7 to May 11 next year, the Swedish organisers announced on Friday.
The 68th edition will be held at the Malmo Arena, the same venue that previously housed the music competition in 2012.
"Malmo is a creative city with a rich cultural life that can provide a music festival for the whole of Europe," said STV director general Hanne Stjarne.
"Malmo was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria," said executive producer Ebba Adielsson at Sweden's public broadcaster SVT.
Sweden’s third-largest city hosted the event in 1992 as well. In May, Sweden won this year’s contest in Liverpool, England, with the power ballad "Tattoo" by Swedish singer Loreen, who also won the 2012 Eurovision.
The host country usually is the winner of the previous year’s event, but 2022 runner-up Britain hosted this year on behalf of the winner, Ukraine.
The 2024 event coincides with the 50th anniversary of Swedish supergroup ABBA's 1974 Eurovision victory with "Waterloo".
Eurovision, which launched in 1956 to foster unity amidst the aftereffects of World War II, has become quite popular globally. It has grown from seven countries to as many as 40, including non-European nations such as Israel and far-away Australia.
