After Bebe Rexha, Drake hit with a phone while performing onstage | Watch

Drake's highly-anticipated ‘It's All A Blur Tour’ opened on a high note at United Center in Chicago on Thursday. The rapper performed over 40 songs for his fans and also invited a hologram of his younger self to the stage to surprise the concertgoers. Meanwhile, a video of Drake trying to dodge a cell phone is doing rounds on social media.

Though the rapper was apparently not injured in the phone-throwing incident, other celebrities were not so lucky when fans threw objects on stage during their concerts. Some objects ended up hurting the celebs really badly.

Back in June in New York, Bebe Rexha sustained a serious eye injury after a concertgoer threw a cell phone at her. Her mother later revealed that she got three stitches above her eye due to the injury.

Meanwhile, in another bizarre incident, a fan threw his mother's ashes on stage as P!nk was performing in London.

21 Savage also performed several songs at the concert, both solo and with Drake.



