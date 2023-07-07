Watch: Cardi B's security guard carries rapper back to her car post Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show

Fashionista Cardi B, who loves to collaborate with Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta and flaunt his creations on global platforms, ensured that all eyes were on her as she arrived for Gaurav Gupta show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. The collection, which was dubbed "Hiranyagarbha", was showcased at Palais de Tokyo, Paris, and several stars made it to the front row to see Gupta's latest Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection. Cardi B was one of them!

Serving sartorial excellence, Cardi B wore a neon green gown made by Gupta himself. The stunning gravity-defying detailing of the ensemble looked stunning on the rapper. The gown featured noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, a floor-sweeping silhouette, shimmering sequinned embellishments, and a figure-hugging fit that highlighted her desirable frame.

Cardi opted for a hooded cropped jacket to go on top of the gown. The puffed-up jacket featured an exaggerated slit, a back slit, and a hood covering her head.

For her hairdo, she decided to go for centre-parted open tresses. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, a contoured face, and a beaming highlighter.

Cardi has been a staple all throughout the week at Paris Haute Couture Week's front row. She attended Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier and Thom Browne's shows in the last few days. With every look and event, she solidified her place as a true blue fashionista.

