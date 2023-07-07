Watch: Cardi B's security guard carries rapper back to her car post Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show
Since Cardi B had a minor shoe mishap at Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Week, the rapper decided to ditch her footwear on the way back to her waiting car and take her security's assistance. Pictures and videos of the "WAP" rapper being carried by her security guard have gone viral on social media.
Fashionista Cardi B, who loves to collaborate with Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta and flaunt his creations on global platforms, ensured that all eyes were on her as she arrived for Gaurav Gupta show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. The collection, which was dubbed "Hiranyagarbha", was showcased at Palais de Tokyo, Paris, and several stars made it to the front row to see Gupta's latest Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection. Cardi B was one of them!
Serving sartorial excellence, Cardi B wore a neon green gown made by Gupta himself. The stunning gravity-defying detailing of the ensemble looked stunning on the rapper. The gown featured noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, a floor-sweeping silhouette, shimmering sequinned embellishments, and a figure-hugging fit that highlighted her desirable frame.
Cardi opted for a hooded cropped jacket to go on top of the gown. The puffed-up jacket featured an exaggerated slit, a back slit, and a hood covering her head.
For her hairdo, she decided to go for centre-parted open tresses. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, a contoured face, and a beaming highlighter.
Check out the viral photos and videos below!
You made my day Belcalis 😍#cardib pic.twitter.com/HfE3pm3gZe— Ellie (@Givencheek) July 6, 2023
The viral videos show the rapper being carried back to her car by her security guard, apparently because she had a minor mishap with her heels right after the show ended. Ditching her shoes, she climbed into her security guard's arms and made her way back to her hotel.
Cardi has been a staple all throughout the week at Paris Haute Couture Week's front row. She attended Schiaparelli, Jean Paul Gaultier and Thom Browne's shows in the last few days. With every look and event, she solidified her place as a true blue fashionista.
