Shakira grabs eyeballs with her unique 'NO' outfit at Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris Haute Couture Week is currently underway and celebrities and the fashion world who's who are attending the event. While every day we have seen something unique, on Wednesday, pop star Shakira grabbed the eyeballs with her dazzling outfit that many guessed had a direct message for her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer stepped out in the picturesque city to attend Viktor and Rolf's fall/winter 2024 show at Paris Haute Couture Week wearing an eye-popping dress. For the fashion night, the singer donned an all-white trench coat dress with golden detailing. However, what added drama to the coat dress was the giant word 'No' popping out. The three-dimensional word was sewn on the chest area of the dress. The stunning piece is from Viktor & Rolf’s fall/winter 2008 collection. With the coat that had gold and white crystal detailing, Shakira carried a matching golden colour purse by Aquazzura and platform heels. Her sunglasses by Carrera added glamour to her look.

She kept her hair open and her makeup was simple with pink-glossy lips and kohl eyes.



Talking about their out-of-the-box creation, designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren told Vogue in 2018: "We love fashion, but it's going so fast. We wanted to say 'No' this season."



Shakira had a great time at the event as she sat next to singer Camila Cabello. The ''Whenever, Wherever'' singer shared a picture with Camila, who was wearing a black dress.



Sharing the picture, Shakira wrote, ''Hanging with Camila!''

Shakira's split with Gerard Piqué -



Shakira had a turbulent last year after she broke up with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué, ending their 11-year relationship. The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer star share two sons — Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.



Talking about her split, Shakira told Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo that ''she's feeling empowered more than ever'' following the split.



"I have been in love with love and I think that this story, somehow, I have managed to understand it from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today," Shakira shared earlier this year.



''When a woman has to face the ravages of life, she comes out stronger," Shakira added.



Last year in June 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation with a long statement.