Actor Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident, suffers minor injuries

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 02, 2022, 11:21 PM(IST)

Malaika Arora Photograph:( Twitter )

The accident happened on the expressway on the outskirts of Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora has reportedly met with an accident while she was returning from a fashion event. 

Arora has sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital immediately. 

The accident happened on the expressway on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, when three-vehicle crashed into each other and Malaika's Range Rover was in the middle of the other two vehicles.

As per the news agency ANI, she was taken to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai and is curruntly fine. She will be kept under a doctor's observation for the night. 

The accident took place near Khalapur Toll Plaza in Mumbai. 

The police is currently looking into the matter and investigating the accident. They will also register an FIR, as per the reports. 

Malaika, who is an active social media user, was at a fashion event and was continuously updating her fans and followers with pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram account.

