Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen to screen at the 67th BFI London Film Festival

After a super show at the recently held Venice Film Festival 2023, Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen, which is pegged as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, is gearing up for a special screening at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival. The film is helmed by writer-director Karan Tejpal and is backed by Gaurav Dhingra Founder of Jungle Book Studio serving as the producer and writer on the film. Stolen is among the three films that have been selected to premiere at the London Film Festival.

Stolen tells the story of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother. This incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions. Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, the film stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

On the honour of Stolen bagging premiere at the London Film Festival, producer Gaurav Dhingra said, “It’s an honour for us to have Stolen showcased at the BFI London Film Festival this year. I am touched and very grateful that BFI has positioned Stolen among their finest range of global cinema representing different languages, genres, and filmmaking styles. The recognition our film is receiving on an international front re-emphasises our very purpose and ambition of making universal films like this. We are looking forward to seeing audiences' response to our film and are hopeful that Stolen will pave the way to a new wave of genre films from India aimed at global dispersal.”

Previously, at the Venice Film Festival, Stolen received an emotional and heartwarming standing ovation from the global audiences.

Meanwhile, the BFI London Film Festival is scheduled from 4-15 October 2023.

