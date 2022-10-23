Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll who called him 'unemployed' with a sassy response

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a savage response for an online troll who called him dumb and 'unemployed'. The fiery exchange of words took place on Twitter. It so happened that Abhishek replied to a journalist’s post and asked, “Do people still read newspapers??” To which, a troll replied, “Intelligent people do. Not unemployed people like you,” while addressing Abhishek. The actor decided to give it back to the troll with a witty response.

Abhishek wrote, “Oh, I see! Thank you for that input. By the way, intelligence and employment aren’t related. Take you for example. I’m sure you’re employed, I’m also sure (judging by your tweet) that you’re not intelligent (Folded hands emoji).”

Later, fans praised Jr Bachchan for his sassy response in the comment section. One fan wrote, “I admire your talent on the screen... you have given fabulous performances and did justice to any type of character you have played... Please ignore these kinds of tweeters. (sic)”

Another wrote, “Don't take them seriously they find their happiness in criticising others but I wanna tell you as a fan you are an amazing actor and human being and you are moving on the right path so keep it up. Always maintain your JOSH HIGH. (sic)”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son often gets targeted by trolls on social media. His sister Shweta Bachchan recently featured on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast and shared her views on the same. She said, “It’s nasty. They (trolls) attack him all the time and it's really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood. I don't really care about any of these, that's bothering you guys but this really upsets me. I don't like when they do it to him because, you know what, it's not fair…you don’t do that! Just… I don't wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective.”

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' season 3.