Doja Cat rings in 27th birthday with star-studded masquerade party, see pics

American rapper Doja Cat turned 27 on Friday. To mark the special day, she organised a masquerade party and invited several celebrities from the music industry. The star-studded event turned out to be a huge success as stars flaunted the coolest costumes from their wardrobes and had a blast.

Several photos from Doja's birthday bash have surfaced online. The pictures show the Grammy Award winner dressed in a two-piece set along with a black velvet cape. She completed her look with a full-face mask that had a giant feather headdress. Although she didn't unveil what was underneath her cape until she entered the venue, a pair of strappy sandals could be seen peaking through the cape.

Meanwhile, Doja's famous friends also donned lingeries and masquerade ensembles to match the LA party's theme. Pictures show Kendall Jenner sporting black two-piece lingerie set with sheer tights and heels. She also had a large black lace mantilla draped over her head and her outfit.

Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan were also in attendance. They reached the venue in casual ensembles. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, showed up in an all-black ensemble and a simple black mask. His wife Hailey Bieber donned black lace lingerie along with sheer tights and heels. Like Kendall, she also added a dramatic cape to her look.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Normani, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow and more at Doja Cat's 27th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/mLJgfKj3AO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2022

.@DojaCat blowing out her candles at her 27th birthday party tonight 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CiC9H0wKb1 — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) October 22, 2022

📸| Shawn Mendes in Los Angeles last night at Doja Cat's bday party. pic.twitter.com/E74LJjixeE — TMU media (@mediaTMU) October 22, 2022

.@DojaCat's birthday cake for her 27th birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/z1bcubQhIM — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) October 22, 2022

Supermodel Winnie Harlow also reached the party in shimmery silver lingerie and a silken cape decked with silver feathers. She gave a glimpse of the celebrations on her Insta account. Coi Leray also posted some photos of her risqué look for the bash and gave exclusive glimpses of the party on her Instagram Story. "Such a great party! I love your sexy ass, HBD Doja," she wrote over a video of the star blowing out her birthday candles.

Speaking to People, Doja previously addressed her fans and said, "I want them to express themselves the way that they want to. I want them to never be afraid to take a risk when it comes to music or fashion or, you know, being creative." She further added, "That's just like everybody's message in a way, but I really do believe that I want my fans to feel that way."

The rapper previously grabbed headlines for her steal-worthy looks at Paris Fashion Week. Her over-the-top looks grabbed eyeballs as she posed for the lens on the red carpet.

