'Aamir Khan's acting giving 'Dhoom 3' flashback': Internet is not impressed with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer

Edited By: Shomini Sen
New Delhi Updated: May 30, 2022, 08:31 PM(IST)

Laal Singh Chadha Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The trailer shows Aamir playing a Sikh man who gets deployed in the army, becomes an athlete, fights a war, falls in love and gets his heartbroken. 

It is not that easy to impress the Internet, clearly. Aamir Khan dropped the highly anticipated trailer of his new film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Sunday night. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh, the film has been in the making for a while and was majorly delayed due to the pandemic. The film, helmed by Advait Chandan, is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' which featured Tom Hanks in the lead. 

The trailer shows Aamir playing a Sikh man who gets deployed in the army, becomes an athlete, fights a war, falls in love and gets his heartbroken. 

Social media though doesn't seem too impressed. The trailer shows Aamir playing a man who speaks with a Punjabi accent and many felt it didn't sound authentic. There are others who have compared Khan's expressions in the film with that of his previous screen outings in 'PK', 'Dhoom 3' and even '3 Idiots'. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer out! Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor present a touching story of a simple man

“#LaalSinghChaddha is trashed because we're not the same gullible people we used to be in the 90s with no/delayed exposure to Hollywood movies. With the rise of English speaking middle class, Bollywood's reputation as a copycat is getting stronger day by day,” commented a fan on Twitter. 

×

There were many who felt Khan's first film in years seemed like a spoof on the original Hollywood classic. 

Here's what Twitter had to say: 

×
×
×
×
×
×

Khan and Advait Chandan have reunited for 'Laal Singh Chadda' following their collab in 'Secret Superstar'. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film will release on August 11, 2022.

Topics

Read in App