'Aamir Khan's acting giving 'Dhoom 3' flashback': Internet is not impressed with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer

It is not that easy to impress the Internet, clearly. Aamir Khan dropped the highly anticipated trailer of his new film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Sunday night. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh, the film has been in the making for a while and was majorly delayed due to the pandemic. The film, helmed by Advait Chandan, is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' which featured Tom Hanks in the lead.



The trailer shows Aamir playing a Sikh man who gets deployed in the army, becomes an athlete, fights a war, falls in love and gets his heartbroken.



Social media though doesn't seem too impressed. The trailer shows Aamir playing a man who speaks with a Punjabi accent and many felt it didn't sound authentic. There are others who have compared Khan's expressions in the film with that of his previous screen outings in 'PK', 'Dhoom 3' and even '3 Idiots'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer out! Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor present a touching story of a simple man



“#LaalSinghChaddha is trashed because we're not the same gullible people we used to be in the 90s with no/delayed exposure to Hollywood movies. With the rise of English speaking middle class, Bollywood's reputation as a copycat is getting stronger day by day,” commented a fan on Twitter.

There were many who felt Khan's first film in years seemed like a spoof on the original Hollywood classic.



Here's what Twitter had to say:

This nincompoop trying to copy Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump is the most atrocious thing ever in the history of Bollywood. #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/neAefgWVcF — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) May 29, 2022 ×

Aamir's acting as young #LaalSinghChaddha looks akin to "Samar" from Dhoom 3.



As I said earlier, Aamir Khan is strictly an average actor with very limited range of expressions. — PŔØFÉŠŠØŔ ⚪ (@Myself_Prince_) May 29, 2022 ×

Someone introduce AK to the concept of restraint, please. — Ashish Chowdhury (@ash_chowder) May 29, 2022 ×

The cinematography is beautiful and Kareena looks fab but Aamir's acting style is giving me Dhoom 3 flashbacks https://t.co/q1NpxBJFrU — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) May 30, 2022 ×

So a 40 year old Mona Singh will play the role of mother to 57 year old Aamir khan In Laal Singh Chaddha ?????????? I mean wow😂 — D G (@RetardedHurt) May 30, 2022 ×

I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn’t get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. Forrest Gump character ki itni gandi durdasha dekh kar Tom bhai suuiccide kar lenge. Overacting ki bhi ek limit hoti hai par Amir the perfectionist ki koi limit nahi.

P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent 🤮 — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) May 30, 2022 ×

Khan and Advait Chandan have reunited for 'Laal Singh Chadda' following their collab in 'Secret Superstar'. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film will release on August 11, 2022.