Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out! Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor present a touching story of a simple man

The day has finally come! Fans of legendary actor Aamir Khan can see their icon step into the shoes of Laal Singh Chaddha and witness him tell a simple man’s extraordinary story.

Starring Kareena Kapoor in the female lead alongside Aamir, the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film marks the Bollywood debut of south actor Naga Chaitanya.

It is helmed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

The trailer of the film was released by the makers during the first innings of the IPL 2022 finale. Aamir also shared it on his Instagram account for his fans.

The 2-minute-long trailer gives glimpses into the strong and emotional bond between a specially-abled child and a mother, played by Mona Singh. In the trailer, the mother, who is ready to move mountains for her son, is seen making sure that her little munchkin is considered ‘normal’ and behaves like other healthy young boys.

Then we see little Laal overcoming his disability and getting a spot in the armed forces. A romantic connection is also seen between Aamir and Kareena but not much is revealed in the trailer.

While sharing the trailer on his Insta handle, he wrote, "Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug."

Watch the trailer here!

The film will release on August 11.