Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court orders for a CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. Last month, Sushant's father had filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others on charges of abetment of suicide. Subsequently, the Bihar government had appealed for CBI probe in the late actor's death case.



The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.



The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.



Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.



Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor`s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government`s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed the order with social media posts.

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020 ×

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020 ×

Rhea had earlier filed a petition at the Supreme Court appealing that the case should be handled by the Mumbai police.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.