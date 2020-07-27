Shekhar Kapur reveals 'Paani' script, Sushant Singh Rajput's film that got shelved

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has now revealed the script of his shelved film ‘Paani’ that was to star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide last month.

Shekhar, who expressed shock and dismay at the actor’s sudden move, took to his social media profile to then write about how he knew that Sushant was depressed and needed friends around. He had also spoken of his film ‘Paani’ that was shelved after Yash Raj Films (YRF) backed out of the project. Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

Taking to his Twitter now, Shekhar wrote, "Shot 12 years ago. Part of huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It’s a cautionary tale of what’s coming if we’re not careful,” as she shared pictures of his research work for ‘Paani’.

Shekhar had hoped that 'Paani' would get completed one day. "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion, in humility. God willing, Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance," read his tweet.

You can watch Sushant’s acting magic in his recently released film ‘Dil Bechara’ in which he stars opposite newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.