Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case

On Saturday morning, Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

The film maker was reportedly probed for around four hours at the Versova police station, as he arrieved station with two lawyers. Earlier, two ex officials from the company were interogated.



According to news agency, police is finding the reason about a contract signed between Rajput and YRF from Chopra, and is also trying to understand the reason behind Rajput ending his contract with YRF, an official told.

Sushant was a part of two YRF productions films - 'Shuddh Desi Romance' (2013) and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' (2015). His third film was supposed to be Shekhar Kapur's 'Paani'. However, the project got stalled, the reason is unknown yet. According to Shekhar Kapur, Sushant was very upset when 'Paani' got shelved.



Earlier in Rajput's suicide case, Mumbai police have interrogated more than 35 people so far including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his psychiatrists.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.



If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

