Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara': Will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

Ahead of the digital premiere of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has shared an emotional note on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you.. You are here with me , I know you are ...."

Calling Sushant her hero, Rhea further wrote, "I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us"

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film co-stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role.

A few days back, marking the first-month post-Sushant's death, Rhea had shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram page about the actor. She has also appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the cause of his death.

'Dil Bechara' will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 at 7:30 pm.