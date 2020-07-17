R Madhavan got 58% in boards, inspires students to not worry about marks

In a sweet gesture, Bollywood actor R Madhavan shared his board marks with fans to boost morale of students. Some students who got their Class X exam results on Wednesday have been feeling disheartened with their marks and the actor is not one to take this lightly.

Madhavan shared on Twitter: “To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends.”

In a truly inspiring manner, Madhavan also shared a throwback picture of younger self from an old film of his.

His fans took to his post and commented with many thanking him for the motivation. One fan wrote, “Marks are just numbers.. High number does not guarantee anything in future, low number is not end of life..after all, its just marks.. Life throws googlies at you that you need to learn to dodge ..smartness, loyalty,ethics, hardwork gets u high scores in life,” while another said, “Maddy, bro well said agree..I would like to add a few, board isn’t the last..it’s survival of the fittest..Empower your self with more knowledge however, one has 2 b street smart 2 survive in the competition and compete against own self. Be strong Flexed biceps with your dreams. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will be seen in a web series ‘7th Sense’ that was supposed to start filming from July. It stars R Madhavan with Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed. The series is a murder mystery. It is being directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani.