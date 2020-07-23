No, Amitabh Bachchan has not tested negative for coronavirus. Refuting recent reports, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to call the news of him testing negative a “lie”.

He wrote that the news reports of him testing negative for COVID-19 are “incorrect, fake and an incorrigible lie”.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020 ×

Soon after, reports also quoted Nanavati hospital authorities that reaffirmed that his tests were not negative yet. Amitabh Bachchan's house sealed and sanitised after actor tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh had tested positive for coronavirus and was taken to hospital on July 11 along with son Abhishek Bachchan. Later, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tested positive along with her daughter Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Amitabh’s wife Jaya and daughter Shweta are all negative for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets from hospital, cautions fans against 6 'negative' traits

Amitabh has kept his fans entertained and briefed with his health as he continues to post from the hospital. From thoughts to pictures, Amitabh has been active on Twitter ever since he joined the platform. Amitabh Bachchan dedicates poetry to Covid warriors: 'To them that work tirelessly, relentlessly'