Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and girl gang get together after months of quarantine

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang got together after months in self isolation. Kareena shared pictures from their get together at Amrita Arora’s home.

In the photos, one can see Malaika Arora, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat alongwith Kareena posing for the camera.

They all strike out a casual yet chic look.

However, Kareena’s sister Karisma was not seen in the pics as Kareena wrote, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”

Malaika also shared a picture of all five of them but at a different part of Amrita’s home. “Some social distancing with my squad ....... @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat,” she captioned her post. They appear to be posing on a deck with the blue sea behind them.