Bollywood director Hansal Mehta to make web series on encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey

Indian gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter has caught the fancy of filmmakers as Hansal Mehta has revealed that he will soon start work on a web series based on the incident.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter as he tried to escape from a police vehicle while in transit. The alleged encounter took place on July 10.

The notorious gangster was known by his moniker ‘Gabbar of Bikru’ and was wanted for the death of 8 Indian policemen. He was being taken from one state to another when the said encounter took place.

As for the web series, producer Shailesh Singh has acquired the rights to make the series on the gangster. He told Mid-Day, "I had been following the events closely and thought, why not tell this story to the entire nation and bring out the facts?"

"It's a recent event, and they are still coping with it. Many people had approached them, but we managed to convince them after much persuasion. They want his story to be depicted with authenticity," Singh added.

Hansal Mehta shared the news on Twitter by retweeting post that said, "An edgy political-thriller web-series to be made on the alleged encounter of UP's notorious gangster, #VikasDubey.. #Shahid and #Omerta fame @mehtahansal will direct the show that explores the Nexus of politics, crime and lawmakers.. Produce by Shailesh Singh, it rolls next year!"

On the web series, he said, "It is an important story, which is a reflection of our times where politics, crime and lawmakers form a curious nexus. I see an edgy political thriller emerging from this."

Hansal previously made films like ‘Shahid’, ‘Omerta’ and ‘Aligarh’.