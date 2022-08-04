‘Darlings’, ‘Carter’, and ‘John Luther’ movies OTT Release Date. Check when and where to watch online

When it comes to the release of upcoming films, August 2022 appears to be one of the most promising months. There's something for every type of moviegoer, whether it's a thriller, a slice-of-life film, a mystery, action, period drama, dark comedy, romance, or suspense. Scroll down to see a list of this month's upcoming Indian films that will keep your weekends busy.

'Darlings' OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online?

'Darlings', starring Alia Bhatt, should be on your watch list if you enjoy dark comedies. The plot follows the relationship of lower-middle-class couple Hamza (Vijay Verma) and Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt). The latter is frequently physically abused by the former. Badru and her mother contact the cop one day about Hamza, who has gone missing or may have been kidnapped. Interestingly, Badru and her mother have kidnapped him and are plotting revenge. Shefali plays Badrunissa's mother, who supports her and joins her in holding her husband hostage. 'Darlings' appears to be an intriguing film with some talented actors based on the trailer. Vishal Bharadwaj composed the film's music, and Gulzar wrote the lyrics.

This film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen and will be released on Netflix on August 5th.

‘Carter’ OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online?

Netflix has released a high-octane trailer for 'Carter', its first Korean original film of the second half of the year, which combines the adrenaline rushes of 'Jason Bourne' and 'Mission: Impossible' films -- with a Korean twist. Agent Carter awakens with no recollection of his previous existence. His cranium is literally a bomb, and an unknown voice is giving him instructions for a one-of-a-kind task. He must avoid the CIA and an assassin while saving the girl who possesses the only cure for a virus.

'Carter,' directed by Jeong Byeong-Gil, stars Joo Won and Lee Sung-Jae in it. It will be available on Netflix on August 5th.

‘John Luther’ OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online?

The audience has praised Abhijith Joseph, a first-time director, and writer of 'John Luther,' for his deft handling of a thriller that has a perfect balance of emotions and intriguing elements. Jayasurya received praise for his performance as John Luther in Abhijith Joseph's first film as a director. Jayasurya played the title role of a police officer who has lost his hearing and burst an eardrum while investigating the disappearance of a teacher named Prakashan. The film, made in the Malayalam language, contains several elements that keep viewers firmly seated in their seats.

On August 5, 2022, 'John Luther' will premiere on Manorama Max.