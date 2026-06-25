/Munna is back! Netizens are all praise for the teaser of Mirzapur: The Film

The teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie is here with full energy, and it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the iconic world of Mirzapur moves from OTT to theatres, delivering its trademark intensity, gripping storytelling, and larger-than-life scale on the big screen.

India’s biggest OTT franchise, Mirzapur, is making its way to the big screen for the first time with Mirzapur: The Movie. While the West has already explored this trend, it is set to create a precedent in India.

For the first time, an OTT franchise is making the leap to cinemas on such a massive scale in the country. The series enjoys a cult following.

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The movie, which will take the audience back to the world of Mirzapur with Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi. What's more special is Divyenndu returning to play Munna Bhaiya. His character has died in the show. Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan is the new addition.

Now, with the teaser finally out, it has left the internet buzzing with excitement. Arriving like a storm on social media, it has sparked an overwhelming response from fans, with netizens going gaga over it and flooding platforms with praise and appreciation.

A netizen wrote, “Bhaiii Munna wapas 😭🔥 pura Jon Snow scene ho gaya… ‘hero hain hum’ ab samajh aa raha hai kya matlab tha!”

An excited fan wrote, “Teaser dekh ke lag raha hai story kahin past mein ja rahi hai 👀 kuch toh alag khel hai… curiosity max ho gayi!”

A fan’s tweet read, “Purvanchal se seedha desert?? 😳 bhai scale toh next level kar diya… Mirzapur bada ho gaya legit!”

“Sach bolu toh OTT wala show theatre mein dekhne ka feel hi alag hoga 😳 India mein pehli baar itne bade scale pe ho raha hai… kaafi crazy hai!,” a tweet read.

Another netizen’s tweet read, “Munna ki whistle + Guddu faceoff 😭❤️ bas yehi dekhna tha… theatre mein hi asli maza aayega! “

Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, coming together to bring to life an epic untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 4th September 2026.