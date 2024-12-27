Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh is no more. The Indian politician, bureaucrat and economist died on Thursday (Dec 26), at the age of 92.

He was admitted to All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) on Thursday evening after a "sudden loss of consciousness".

In a statement, AIIMS said that Manmohan Singh was "being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26...He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm."

Soon after the sad news of the veteran Congress leader's passing broke, condolences started pouring in. Several celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Nimrat Kaur, mourned the loss of a distinguished leader.

Tributes pour in from showbiz world

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol called Singh 'a visionary leader' in a post shared on his social media handle: "I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity, and contributions to the nation’s growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohanSingh."

Sanjay Dutt

Sharing a photo of the late leader, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten."

Nimrat Kaur

Offering condolences, actress Nimrat Kaur called Singh an architect of India's economic reforms. She wrote, ''A scholar-statesman, an architect of India’s economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru #RIPManmohanSinghJi.''

A scholar-statesman, an architect of India’s economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 #RIPManmohanSinghJi pic.twitter.com/sMJUXdRGaY — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 26, 2024

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a throwback photo of him with the late politician and wrote, ''India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten. 🙏 ''

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi rapper Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the late politician on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''Oh Waheguru.''

Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared photos of his father and late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh with Manmohan Singh on X and wrote, ''Today we have lost one of India’s finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India’s economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji 🙏🏽.''