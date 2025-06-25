Aap Jaisa Koi trailer: Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are here to teach the true meaning of love

Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Aap Jaisa Koi is a unique love story with a lot of drama, love and equality. Days after the announcement, the first trailer of the upcoming movie was released at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday (June 25). Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie also marks the comeback of Madhavan to the romance genre. And, this would be the first time that Madhavan and Fatima are sharing the screen.

Aap Jaisa Koi trailer

The trailer has a quirky tone and introduces Shrirenu Tripathi (played by Madhavan), a 42-year-old man, and Madhu Bose (portrayed by Fatima), a 32-year-old woman, who meet for a potential marriage. Mesmerised with each other from their first meeting, and everything seems to be going well as they decide to get married. However, chaos ensues when their opposite families began to know each other.



Aap Jaisa Koi plot



Set across the distinct worlds of Jamshedpur and Kolkata, the film follows Shrirenu, a man shaped by habit and tradition, as he begins to re-examine long-held beliefs about masculinity, companionship, and emotional expression. In Madhu, a spirited woman who refuses to shrink herself to fit societal moulds, he finds not just a romantic partner, but a mirror to his own conditioning.



As the two navigate family expectations, emotional baggage, and the weight of societal conditioning, Aap Jaisa Koi becomes a story not just about romance, but about reclaiming a woman’s agency. Apart from Madhavan and Fatima, the movie also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das.

Speaking about the role, R. Madhavan shares, “Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played — someone who longs for companionship and closeness, but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic — it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. Aap Jaisa Koi is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.”

Aap Jaisa Koi release date

Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Aap Jaisa Koi will release directly on Netflix on July 11.





