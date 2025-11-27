/LIVE updates: Dharmendra, 'Celebration of Life' - Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora arrive at prayer meet

Dharmendra, the He-Man of Indian cinema, died on Nov 24 at the age of 89, days after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai
Remembering veteran actor Dharmendra and to honour his legacy, the family of the star has organised a prayer meet in Mumbai today. To celebrate the life of the legend, several A-listers are expected to attend. After weeks of ill health and a brief hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications, the actor passed away on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai’s Juhu.
After holding a private funeral on Monday, the Deol family is organising a prayer meet in honour of Dharmendra and the irreplaceable legacy he has left behind. In an announcement post reading “Celebration of Life,” the family shared that the prayer meet will be held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at a luxurious hotel in Bandra, Mumbai.
To honour the late actor, popular singer Sonu Nigam is expected to perform and sing some of the actor’s iconic songs.
The prayer meeting has started, and Dharmendra’s son, Bobby Deol and nephew Abhay Deol were spotted arriving.
To honour one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend, with many already spotted arriving.
Malaika Arora was seen arriving with her son Arhaan. Other celebrities spotted include Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty.
On Thursday (Nov 27), Hema Malini paid a heartfelt tribute to the love of her life and husband, Dharmendra, three days after his demise. Calling icon, loving husband, adoring father, friend, philosopher and guide, Malini, in her post, wrote that his death has created a vacuum that will last through the rest of her life.
In a post shared on X, she wrote, ‘’He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.''