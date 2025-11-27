/LIVE updates: Dharmendra, 'Celebration of Life' - Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora arrive at prayer meet

Remembering veteran actor Dharmendra and to honour his legacy, the family of the star has organised a prayer meet in Mumbai today. To celebrate the life of the legend, several A-listers are expected to attend. After weeks of ill health and a brief hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications, the actor passed away on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Dharmendra Prayer Meet LIVE Updates:

After holding a private funeral on Monday, the Deol family is organising a prayer meet in honour of Dharmendra and the irreplaceable legacy he has left behind. In an announcement post reading “Celebration of Life,” the family shared that the prayer meet will be held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at a luxurious hotel in Bandra, Mumbai.

To honour the late actor, popular singer Sonu Nigam is expected to perform and sing some of the actor’s iconic songs.

The prayer meeting has started, and Dharmendra’s son, Bobby Deol and nephew Abhay Deol were spotted arriving.

Celebrities at the prayer meet

To honour one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema, several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend, with many already spotted arriving.

Malaika Arora was seen arriving with her son Arhaan. Other celebrities spotted include Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty.

Hema Malini pays tribute

On Thursday (Nov 27), Hema Malini paid a heartfelt tribute to the love of her life and husband, Dharmendra, three days after his demise. Calling icon, loving husband, adoring father, friend, philosopher and guide, Malini, in her post, wrote that his death has created a vacuum that will last through the rest of her life.