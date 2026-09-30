MrBeast was in India for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana event, and this was the collaboration no one saw coming. With over 500 million subscribers, MrBeast is the world's most-subscribed YouTuber, and his appearance at any event automatically brings massive digital attention. This was likely a strategic move by Malhotra's team, but the makers reportedly had to shell out a huge amount for this appearance.

The event was held at the DNEG and Prime Focus office in Mumbai. MrBeast attended the event and even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. He was seen with lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra, actor Ravie Dubey, actress Sai Pallavi, and others.

Mr Beast at Ramayana event: How much was he paid for an appearance?

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MrBeast's appearance was not by chance. He was invited by the Ramayana team, and he showed up. But do you know how much he was reportedly paid? According to a report by Variety India, MrBeast is reportedly available for both live and virtual appearances with a starting fee of $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.67 crore).

That is just the starting fee. What the YouTuber charged for attending this event must be much higher, given that he had to travel to India. There is no official confirmation of this.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the most popular and influential YouTubers and was named the top YouTube creator in the US for the sixth consecutive year in 2025. Given his popularity, this invitation was likely an investment to make the film famous in the West, especially in the US.

Made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore, Ramayana was Malhotra's decades-long vision to put Indian storytelling on a global platform.

Speaking at the GBS ET Now Conclave, Malhotra said, “For everybody in this audience, Ramayana is the foundation of our culture, our stories, and our history."

“I’ve spent nearly two decades trying to establish a foothold in Hollywood. Unlike many other American industries, whether financial services, technology, or medicine, where Indians have achieved great success, we had no real presence in Hollywood. There wasn’t much appreciation for our industry, our history, or our culture," he said.

“That became the genesis of why Ramayana is the perfect story to present to the world with pride. We have everything that the biggest Hollywood spectacles offer," Malhotra added.

Ramayana: Part 1 - Plot, release date and more

Officially titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the movie is based on Indian mythology, the Ramayana and will focus on Lord Ram, from his early age, to his wedding, to exile and then the abduction of Sita, followed by other important events.

Set to release in two parts, Rama will release first on Nov 6, two days ahead of Diwali.