/Karan Aujla 6-city India tour 2026: Check concert date, venue and more details

Fresh off making history as the first-ever Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, Karan Aujla, one of the world’s most-streamed Punjabi music artists and a defining voice of modern Punjabi pop culture, has officially announced the India leg of his monumental P-POP CULTURE World Tour set to be hosted next year by leading live event company Team Innovation.

Spanning major cities across India, the tour will cover Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, alongside New Delhi and Chandigarh, where the king of good times will deliver his debut stadium performances.

The announcement follows the record-breaking success of his It Was All A Dream India Tour held in 2024, which captivated more than 2,00,000 fans across seven cities and ten shows, earning acclaim for its electrifying stature and unprecedented star-studded guest appearances. Now, poised to create a whirlwind in the live music landscape once again, the hitmaker returns to his home turf with his most ambitious and culturally significant tour to date—one that promises to set new records in scale and artistry.

Before kicking off the India leg of the world tour, the hitmaker will mark a major milestone in his career with his first-ever headlining performance in Abu Dhabi on 29th November 2025 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Expected to draw an audience of more than 30,000 fans, the one-night-only event will serve as the official launch of the P-POP CULTURE World Tour. Aujla will travel across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada and the United Kingdom, besides a multi-city run in India in support of the very same tour.

The Indian edition will cover six major cities between February and March 2026, with additional shows and locations anticipated in a second phase. Projected to attract more than 400,000 fans, the tour is on track to become the largest Punjabi pop tour ever held in India. Exclusively presented and promoted by Team Innovation, the force behind Aujla’s 2024 sold-out India tour and his UAE debut.

Meticulously designed to deliver a fully immersive live experience, the tour will merge cutting-edge visual technology, genre-defining production, and rich cultural storytelling. Fans can anticipate a dynamic setlist featuring chart-topping tracks from Aujla’s critically acclaimed 11-track album P-POP CULTURE, including ‘P Pop Culture’, ‘I Really Do...’, ‘MF Gabhru!’, ‘Boyfriend’ and ‘For A Reason’ alongside his iconic hits as ‘Admiring You’, ‘Winning Speech’, ‘Tauba Tauba’, ‘Wavy’ and ‘Softly’. He will be joined on stage by longtime collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky, along with a series of high-octane celebrity cameos in every city—a signature element of his live shows.

Karan Aujla states, “India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people. Returning to India with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. This album represents who I am today- my growth, my culture and my vision for Punjabi music on the world stage. India has always given me unconditional love, and this tour is my way of giving that love back with the biggest live experience I’ve ever created.''

The tour marks a transformative chapter in Aujla’s artistic journey, reinforcing his stature as a global innovator shaping the next era of Punjabi music. His 2024 launched It Was All A Dream World Tour underscored his meteoric rise, breaking ticket sales records across Canada, the United Kingdom, North America, New Zealand and India, and generating more than USD $ 15 million in revenue. The P-POP CULTURE World Tour builds on this momentum, expanding both the scale and impact of his global footprint.

Released in August 2025, P-POP CULTURE debuted at #1 on Spotify and Apple Music across India and Canada, with all 11 tracks charting simultaneously. It also became the highest-debuting Punjabi-language album on the Canadian Billboard Charts. A bold fusion of Punjabi pop and hip-hop, the album stands as a tribute to Aujla’s cultural roots and a rallying cry for a new global movement -P-POP, which transcends the Punjabi music genre to embody identity, innovation and pride.

How to buy the tickets?

Tickets for the Kingfisher Packaged Water Presents P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 co-powered by HSBC will be available exclusively on District. HSBC credit card holders will receive 48-hour early access to pre-sales beginning 1 December 2025 at 12:00 PM IST, followed by general ticket sales on 3 December 2025 at 2:00 PM IST. Ticket prices begin at INR 999/-, with special VIP and premium fan packages on offer to elevate the concert experience.