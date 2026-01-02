/It's rubbish! Javed Akhtar slams AI video of him wearing a skull cap, warns of legal action

Celebrities and several A-listers have been speaking out against the misuse of artificial intelligence. Days after Kangana Ranaut called out AI-generated photos of her, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has also condemned a deepfake video featuring him.

The computer-generated fake post circulating online shows Akhtar wearing a white cap, with the claim that he has “turned to God.”

Javed Akhtar condemns fake AI video, warns of legal action

Calling the morphed video “rubbish,” Akhtar strongly criticised the fake content and warned of legal consequences. In a post on X, he wrote,"A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer-generated picture with a topi on my head, claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish.''

Stating that he is considering legal action and plans to report the matter to the cyber police, he said,''I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately drag the person responsible for this fake news, and those who forward it, to court for damaging my reputation and credibility (sic)."

The Sholay writer has also shared a video that shows a morphed picture of him.

Celebrities speaking out against Fake-AI videos and photos

This is not the first time a public figure has raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence. A few days earlier, actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut also became a victim of fake AI-generated posts. Images and videos of her wearing a suit, shirt, and tie while walking into Parliament were circulated online.

Calling this a violation, Kangana shared, “Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures."