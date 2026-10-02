/Hanuman Ansh to release in Telugu after box office success, check details

Hanuman Ansh is a miracle that no one saw coming. Released in Aug, the movie has been doing outstanding business at the box office. The movie has been reached to the masses an dnow it has been released in Telugu.

After immense love and critical appreciation across markets, Hombale Films is expanding the reach of the spiritual masterpiece to Telugu cinema lovers across the globe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Made in a budget of Rs 2 crore, the movie has been garnering huge numbers at the box office. Released on Aug 7, the film has completed 50 days in theatres and has become the audience's first choice, outperforming major releases such as Yash's Toxic, Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan and even Mirzapur: The Movie.

Presented by Swambhu Media Network, Hanuman Ansh tells the deeply moving story of the revered spiritual figure, Shri Neeb Karori Baba. Taking to their social media handles, Hombale Films made the announcement along with an exciting poster, writing:



"We are delighted to bring the much loved #HanumanAnsh in TELUGU, for audiences to witness its divine brilliance on the big screen across the world. ❤️🙏

#HanumanAnshTelugu Worldwide Release on OCTOBER 9th by @hombalefilms."

Based on the book Divine Detour, the film is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar, and Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie explores faith, devotion, and the divine journey of spiritual awakening. Having already resonated with viewers for its emotional depth and spiritual authenticity, the film gained traction, backed by Hombale Films handling its worldwide release. To ensure that this story reaches an even wider audience, the makers are now bringing the film to Telugu audience across the globe on October 9, 2026.

Hombale Films is one of the biggest production houses in India, having delivered some of the country’s biggest pan-India films. The production house is behind blockbuster franchises and films such as the KGF franchise, Kantara, the Salaar franchise, and Mahavatar Narsimha, while also having internationally distributed Hanuman Ansh.

Through its biggest pan-India films, the production house has revolutionised India’s cinematic landscape and emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the box office.