/Gujrati superhit film Laalo to release in Hindi in 2026: Check release date

A story of faith, fate and redemption: Gujarati 100 crore blockbuster Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate gears up for its nationwide Hindi release on 9th January, 2026.

Presented by Manifest Films, Produced by Ajay Padariya and Jay Vyas, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi and is directed by Ankit Sakhiya

What happens when a man trapped by his past finds an unlikely guide in faith? After a historic and unprecedented run at the Gujarati box office, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is now all set to embark on a new journey, a nationwide Hindi-language theatrical release on 9th January, 2026, bringing its powerful spiritual narrative to audiences across India.

What is Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate is all about?

At the heart of Laalo. Krishna Sada Sahaayate is Laalo, a simple family man and a rickshaw driver, weighed down by life’s hardships and haunted by his past. Caught in situations beyond his control, his world begins to unravel, both internally and externally. Just when he seems trapped with no way out, life takes an unexpected turn as he comes face to face with the divine. What follows is a powerful journey where faith, fear, turmoil and hope collide, setting him on a path that challenges everything he believes in. Grounded yet deeply spiritual, the film unfolds as much within Laalo’s mind and soul as it does around him, leaving audiences to discover the journey alongside him.

The film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Mishty Kadecha, Anshu Joshi, Kinnal Nayak, Parul Rajyaguru and Jaydeep Timaniya, whose performances lend sincerity and emotional depth to the narrative. What stands out is how a cast of largely emerging talents stepped into complex roles that demanded restraint, sensitivity and authenticity. Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate features music by Smmit Jay, cinematography by Shubham Gajjar, and editing by Krushansh Vaja and Ankit Sakhiya.

A 100 crore Gujarati hit

The 135-minute film is creatively produced by Shubham Gajjar and produced by Ajay Padariya and Jay Vyas, with Manifest Films presenting the film.

The film’s success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Released on October 10, 2025, Laalo, Krishna Sada Sahaayate opened modestly but witnessed a remarkable surge from its third week onward.

Made on a limited budget, the film went on to become the first Gujarati film to enter the Rs 100-crore club, while also grossing ₹7.25 crore in the international market. From an initial 300 shows to a downward trajectory of 5-10 shows during Diwali, the film expanded to over 3,000+ shows, growing from 19,000 admissions in its first 3 weeks to over 39 lakh+ admissions during the next 3 weeks, a rare and inspiring phenomenon for regional cinema.

Talking about the film’s journey, Director Ankit Sakhiya shared, “Laalo was always meant to be a very simple story — about an ordinary man trapped by circumstances, trying to find his way out. As we explored the narrative, we asked ourselves: what if, in his darkest moments, Lord Krishna himself shows him the path? That idea became the soul of the film. What started as a small, almost no-budget project has today become Gujarat’s highest-grossing film, with audiences cheering, clapping and emotionally surrendering to the story — something that’s rare for regional cinema. We are extremely excited to now bring Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate to Hindi-speaking audiences across the country. This film speaks a universal language of faith and inner awakening, and we hope it connects just as deeply with viewers beyond Gujarat.”