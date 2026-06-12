/Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 trailer out: Amol Parashar’s Dr Prabhat faces new challenges in Bhathkandi

The trailer of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 has been released and it gives a glimpse of the next chapter of Dr Prabhat Sinha’s journey in the village of Bhathkandi. Backed by TVF, the comedy drama is expected to premiere on June 23.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 trailer

Packed with humour, social commentary, and emotional storytelling, the upcoming season continues the story of Dr Prabhat's efforts to gain the trust of villagers and improve the local Primary Health Centre (PHC). However, it also showed that it's just the beginning, and a new season will see him facing additional hurdles.

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The trailer showcases the young doctor, who is focused on securing the prestigious "Adarsh PHC" status for the health centre, believing it could help solve many of its ongoing problems. But the road ahead isn't easy and he faces several problems, including medicine shortages and local power struggles.

The recently released video also showcases a private practitioner in the village attempting to protect his own interests.

About Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Gram Chikitsalay is directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava. Alongside Amol Parashar, the series also reunites Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh. Additionally, Dinesh Lal Yadav is also set to join the latest season.

Cast opens up about the series

Speaking about the series, Amol Parashar said, "What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humour, warmth, humour, and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions."

Vinay Pathak, who reprises his role as Chetan Kumar, added, "What makes the show special is its blend of warmth, humour, and emotional honesty while capturing the realities of rural healthcare and community life. In the new season, the relationships grow deeper, the challenges become more layered, and the journey of these characters becomes even more engaging. I’m excited for audiences to return to this world and reconnect with the entire village."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared her thoughts, saying, "The latest season gives a fresh look at rural healthcare, village politics, and the everyday challenges people face. My character is grounded and ambitious, but she also understands what is possible and what is not in the situations she deals with. What I like most about my character is that she is bold and not afraid to speak her mind. It was wonderful to be part of a story once again that feels so real while still being entertaining and inspiring."