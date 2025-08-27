/Govinda is only mine! Sunita Ahuja rubbishes divorce rumours on Ganesh Chaturthi

It's Govinda and Sunita's marriage, and we are simply confused about it. Days after the shocking news of Sunita's divorce filing surfaced, the couple made a public appearance during the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During an interaction with the media, Sunita dismissed all the rumours, saying, “Govinda is only mine.”

Sunita Ahuja on divorce rumours with Govinda

After months of speculation about their marriage, the couple appeared publicly as they welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol into their home. Dressed in traditional attire, they looked happy while interacting with the media and distributing sweets.

When a reporter asked Sunita about the rumours, she dismissed them, saying that no one can separate them, even the god.

Shutting down the divorce rumours, Sunita said in Hindi to ANI, ‘’If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this..."

Further speaking, Sunita said that Govinda is only her's and no one else.

She added, ''Mera Govinda sirf mera hie hai aur kisika nahi hai. Jab tak hum kuch na bole, koi bhi cheez pe aap mat boliye" (There was a film Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, so Govinda is only mine and no one else. Until we say something, please don't speak on anything).

For the auspicious occasion, Govinda and Sunita wore colour-coordinated outfits. Govinda wore a maroon kurta, while Sunita wore a matching silk saree. Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades. The couple shares two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

What are the divorce rumours about?