Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Govinda is only mine! Sunita Ahuja rubbishes divorce rumours on Ganesh Chaturthi

Govinda is only mine! Sunita Ahuja rubbishes divorce rumours on Ganesh Chaturthi

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 20:01 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 20:01 IST
Govinda is only mine! Sunita Ahuja rubbishes divorce rumours on Ganesh Chaturthi

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours have been ruling the headlines for months now. Recently, it was revealed through a portal that Sunita filed for a divorce in Bandra Family Court in 2024, accusing the actor of cheating and cruelty.

It's Govinda and Sunita's marriage, and we are simply confused about it. Days after the shocking news of Sunita's divorce filing surfaced, the couple made a public appearance during the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During an interaction with the media, Sunita dismissed all the rumours, saying, “Govinda is only mine.”

Sunita Ahuja on divorce rumours with Govinda

After months of speculation about their marriage, the couple appeared publicly as they welcomed Lord Ganesha's idol into their home. Dressed in traditional attire, they looked happy while interacting with the media and distributing sweets.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When a reporter asked Sunita about the rumours, she dismissed them, saying that no one can separate them, even the god.

Also read: Govinda’s team on divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja: ‘Everything is being settled’

Shutting down the divorce rumours, Sunita said in Hindi to ANI, ‘’If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's. Until we open our mouths, please do not say anything on this..."

Trending Stories

Further speaking, Sunita said that Govinda is only her's and no one else.

Also read: When Sunita Ahuja said Govinda will never leave his family for a ‘stupid woman'

She added, ''Mera Govinda sirf mera hie hai aur kisika nahi hai. Jab tak hum kuch na bole, koi bhi cheez pe aap mat boliye" (There was a film Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, so Govinda is only mine and no one else. Until we say something, please don't speak on anything).

For the auspicious occasion, Govinda and Sunita wore colour-coordinated outfits. Govinda wore a maroon kurta, while Sunita wore a matching silk saree. Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades. The couple shares two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

What are the divorce rumours about?

Earlier this year, shocking news of Govinda and Sunita's divorce broke. However, the actor's manager was quick to refute the rumours. Still, Sunita’s interviews and cryptic comments fuel the gossip of trouble in their marriage. Earlier this week, the shocking details of the couple's divorce emerged, revealing that Sunita filed for the divorce last year, accusing the actor of cheating and cruelty

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics