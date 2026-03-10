/Exclusive | 'I've never had a career in my life': Milind Soman opens up on acting, fitness, and upcoming projects

Whether it's acting or fitness, Milind Soman has made his presence in both industries. Even at the age of 60, he continues to inspire many to stay healthy. The actor rose to fame as one of India’s most popular supermodels in the 1990s, and is known for films and series like Jurm, 16th December, Four More Shots Please!, and Emergency.

Additionally, Soman is also a prominent fitness advocate and is currently busy with his Pinkathon, which is said to be India's largest women's running event. During a recent conversation with WION, the actor opened up about his career, upcoming films, and more.

While many see him as an inspiration, Soman believes that motivation already exists around us. "I have not inspired anybody intentionally. Inspiration is everywhere. A lot of people don't take it — so these are the lucky people who actually see the inspiration and try to do something for themselves," he said.

How Soman prepared to play Sam Manekshaw

When asked about how he prepared for the role of a man who is said to be a legend in the film Emergency, the actor revealed that playing a real-life personality requires a different kind of preparation. "Usually, I don't prepare much. I listen to the director, read the script, and create the character in my head. But when it's a real person, you have to study the whole-body language, the way they speak, the way they may have liked to be portrayed," Soman explained. "I watched some videos. There weren't a lot of him when he was younger, but a lot when he was older and speaking publicly. What also helped me: the period portrayed in Emergency was the 1970s, and I am the same age now as Manekshaw was then. So that was a little easier; at least I had that reference point."

"I've never had a career in my life"

Soman said he prefers projects that push him outside his comfort zone. "I like to do things I’ve never done before. I don’t like to do the same thing again and again, or play anything that’s close to who I actually am," he told WION.

While he has a successful career in both modelling and acting, Soman said he never planned a career, as he prefers exploring different experiences and staying open to new possibilities. "I've never had a career in my life, and I don't think I want one. I just want to keep doing interesting things. Who knows what I will do tomorrow - I might become a pilot."

Rapid Fire

Q: A director you haven't worked with but want to? A: Steven Spielberg. Q: Do you have a cheat meal? A: I don't have a diet; I eat everything. I eat whatever I feel like, whenever I feel like. But because I'm so attuned to my body, I know exactly when, how much, and what. Q: One fitness myth that people should stop believing? A: That it is difficult.

About Milind Soman's work front