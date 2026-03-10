/Bombay High Court upholds Shilpa Shetty’s personality rights, orders removal of defamatory content online

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has protected her personality rights. The Bombay High Court passed an order which safeguards the actor’s personality rights against misuse. The court has restrained the defendants from using or misrepresenting Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s name, image, voice, likeness or persona in any manner without her consent.

It has further directed that the defamatory and infringing content circulating on various platforms be immediately pulled down, reinforcing that a public figure’s identity and reputation cannot be commercially exploited or digitally misused without consent.

Following the order, Shilpa’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan stated, “The Bombay High Court has made it absolutely clear in Ms Shilpa Shetty’s Personality Rights case that the internet cannot become a playground for deepfakes and digital impersonation. The Court has protected her personality rights and acknowledged that her name, image, voice and persona are valuable legal rights which cannot be commercially exploited or digitally manipulated without her consent."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further added, “This order reinforces that digital platforms and intermediaries must act swiftly to remove such material and must restrain the misuse of technology that violates her dignity and reputation.”

Celebrities protecting their personality rights

Shilpa joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who were granted protection of their personality rights by the Indian legal system.

Celebrities like Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan have all been granted protection of their personality rights by the court in recent months.