Emmanuel Macron reveals THIS actor as his favourite Bollywood star; know inside

French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his wife, Madame Brigitte Macron, recently visited India for the AI Summit 2026, marking the significance of the deepening partnership between the two countries. What grabbed the attention of the netizens was his warm interaction with Bollywood celebrities. While wrapping up his three-day visit, Macron revealed his favourite Bollywood star, whom he admires the most.

Who is Emmanuel Macron's favourite Bollywood celebrity?

In a recent interaction with Brut India, Emmanuel Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood star, and without wasting a second, he revealed that his favourite actor is Anil Kapoor. “I mean, yesterday I mentioned Jai Ho, so I would say Anil Kapoor,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Emmanuel Macron meet up with Bollywood

Beyond exchanging thoughts over the AI Impact Summit 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron met the Bollywood stars at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai to connect with the cultural ties and understand India's arts and entertainment.

The event included Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Neeraj Ghaywan, and the composer Ricky Kej.

Anil Kapoor took to X to share a glimpse of his meeting with Emmanuel Macron. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte, exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France.”

About Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one of the most celebrated Indian actors and producers, with a career spanning over four decades in Bollywood. The actor is known for his evergreen energy and versatile acting in numerous blockbuster hits like Mr India, Tezaab, Slumdog Millionaire, and many more.