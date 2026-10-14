/Ektaa Kapoor alleges film industry has a 'Hinduphobia': 'We're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology'

Ektaa Kapoor is a force to reckon with. The producer has not only created cult TV shows but also backed some major blockbuster films. Kapoor’s style of dressing and her spiritual side have often been scrutinised. Now, in a recent podcast, Kapoor has opened up about the criticism she has faced and said that people in the entertainment industry are okay with Western traditions but not so much with Hindu customs.

Kapoor spoke to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast and called out the deep-rooted 'Hinduphobia' in the film industry and how biases come to the forefront as soon as Indian folklore, culture, or faith is in the spotlight.

Kapoor recently produced The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest , featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, which was declared a hit at the box office.

Ekta Kapoor said, "Numbers are great for the film. What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera: Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology."

She added, "So I'm so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There's so much more acceptance now."

‘Wearing your religion on your sleeve is such a problem’



Ektaa Kapoor also addressed the criticism that she has been facing for years for her look. She has been called a freak and mocked for wearing a ceremonial tikka (vermilion) when she was much younger. She discussed openly how difficult it seems to display her religious identity.

"I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your religion on your sleeve is such a problem," she recalled.

She remembered how she was once judged for going to a club straight from a mandir.

Recalling how people asked her, all surprised, "Did you go to a mandir?" her response was, "Yeah." She then questioned their reaction, asking, "What's so shocking?"

About Vvaan

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul are also part of the cast.

The film blends fantasy, folklore and supernatural elements, with its story set against the backdrop of a forbidden forest. It draws inspiration from folklore associated with the Maa Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar's Patna district.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest arrived in cinemas on September 25. While the film's premise has drawn attention, its initial reviews have been mixed.

WION’s review of The Vvaan- Force of the Forrest