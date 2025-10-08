/Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa bring a story of love, pain & obsession

The much-awaited trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is finally here, and it’s every bit as intense, emotional, and poetic as fans hoped. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama is all set to release in cinemas on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali.

A glimpse into a stormy romance

The trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, introduces audiences to Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan Rane) and Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa), two souls bound by love, heartbreak, and obsession. The video opens with a voiceover from Harshvardhan, “Tujhse mohabbat karna ae sanam meri zarurat hai, aur ye tere iss badnaseeb dewaane ki deewaniyat hai.”

Accompanied by moving visuals and stirring background music, the trailer hints at a love story filled with longing and pain. Songs like "Mera Hua" and "Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga" elevate the mood, promising a musical journey reminiscent of classic Bollywood romance.

Social media abuzz with reactions

Within hours of its release, the trailer went viral on social media, amassing over 70,000 views on YouTube. Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the lead pair’s chemistry and dialogue delivery. One user wrote, “The dialogues gave me chills! Harshvardhan’s expressions are killer- can’t wait for the release.” Another said, “This looks like a true-blue love story we’ve been missing for years. Sonam and Harshvardhan are magical together.”

The trailer was shared with the caption, “Iss Diwali, itihaas mein pehli baar Raavan khud Sita ko ghar chhodkar aayega. #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Trailer out now.”

Production and music

Produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the Desi Movies Factory banner, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat boasts a stellar music lineup. The soundtrack has been composed by Kunaal Vermaa, Kaushik-Guddu, Rajat Nagpal, Annkur R Pathakk, Rahul Mishra, and DJ Chetas, with John Stewart Eduri providing the background score. The music, already trending online, plays a key role in shaping the film’s emotional depth.

A clash at the box office

The film’s Diwali release date sets up an exciting box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, a horror-comedy from Maddock Films’ universe. With both films carrying strong buzz, the festive weekend promises a thrilling competition for movie lovers.

The return of passionate love stories

After the success of romantic dramas like Sanam Teri Kasam and Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat seems poised to rekindle audiences’ love for heartfelt musical romances. Harshvardhan Rane, known for his intense portrayals, returns in a role that showcases his strengths, while Sonam Bajwa’s portrayal of Adaa brings a touch of grace and fire to the narrative.

With its poetic dialogues, soulful music, and compelling performances, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat looks ready to become the next big emotional rollercoaster in Bollywood’s romance genre.