The secrets of youth, political cover-ups, a brutal murder and a seasoned investigator’s race against time, the trailer of the upcoming crime thriller Search: The Naina Murder Case is out, and it is entertaining and gripping.

At the centre of this high-stakes murder mystery is ACP Sanyukta Das, played by the versatile Konkona Sensharma, a seasoned investigator at the brink of moving departments to salvage her crumbling marriage.

But before she signs off, the murder of a teenage girl pulls her into one last case, one that threatens to upend her life and exposes the darkest secrets of everyone involved.

Search: The Naina Murder Case will release on JioHotstar on October 10, 2025.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, this series follows ACP Sanyukta Das and rookie ACP Jai Kanwal (played by Surya Sharma) as they solve a case that shows the dark underbelly of a society where truth is the rarest currency and everyone is a suspect.

The show also stars Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, Shraddha Das, and more.

Konkona Sensharma, who leads the series as ACP Sanyukta Das, shared, “I often gravitate towards strong, female, layered characters and ACP Sanyukta is as strong as they come. She’s confident at work while juggling the complexities of family life, which makes her journey deeply relatable. Playing her let me tap into both my strengths and vulnerabilities & Rohan Sippy’s clarity of vision and openness helped bring out the many layers of my character. ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’ is a gripping, multilayered story that will keep viewers hooked as they navigate the maze of suspects. I’m especially excited for them to experience Sanyukta’s inner journey — the doubts, the struggles, and the quiet courage that drives her forward."