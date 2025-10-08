/Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35: From aspiring cop to music sensation - journey of a Punjabi singer

After battling for his life for 10 days, Rajvir Jawanda succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a fatal bike accident. The singer met with an accident on Sept 27 in Himachal Pradesh. After staying on life support for 11 days, the singer was declared dead at a hospital in Mohali, Punjab, on Wed (October 8). He was 35.

Who Is Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda?

Rajvir was a known figure in the Punjabi film industry, where he had been active for the past decade. Working as a singer, actor, and social media influencer, he stepped into the industry in 2014 as a singer and got his breakthrough with the song ‘’Munda Like Me.''

Since then, he has given several hit tracks such as ''Surname'', ''Sukoon'', ''Sardaari'', ''Kamla'', and ''Mera Dil.''

On YouTube, his songs have been superhits, garnering millions of views, giving a boost to his career and making him one of the most recognisable faces in the industry. He also had his own YouTube channel, which had lakhs of followers. He later stepped into acting and appeared in a few Punjabi films, Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji. Although his massive following was primarily due to his music.

Rajvir was also acting on Instagram with a following of 2.1 million followers. Initially, he dreamed of becoming a police officer, but destiny had other plans for him.

Born in 1990 in Ludhiana, Punjab, Rajvir’s father, Karam Singh Jawanda, worked in the Punjab Police, which inspired Rajvir to follow in his father’s footsteps. He also had a younger sister. It has been said that the singer was married and had a child, but there is no confirmed information available on this. Rajvir kept his personal life away from the media glare.

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda dies