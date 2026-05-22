/Divyendu on credibility of Indian film award shows: 'Quite a joke now'

Divyendu, aka Divyendu Sharma, is a renowned actor in Bollywood for his memorable comedic timing and intense character portrayals in Hindi cinema and OTT series. Recently, the actor opened up about the award shows in India, calling them a joke and questioning their credibility when there is no genuine recognition.

Divyendu calling out award shows being fake

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Divyendu questioned the system of award shows and said, “For Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I got best debut at the Screen Awards and even at IIFA. Ab kaafi mazak ban chuka hai award shows ka. Mere saath kayi baar aisa hua hai ki voh bolte hain, 'Hum aapko yeh award dena chahte hain', and I was shooting, and I said, 'Main aa nahi paaunga, sorry.' ' Toh unhone happily bola, "Okay", and they gave the award to someone else. For Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I received the Best Debut award at the Screen Awards and even at the International Indian Film Academy Awards. But now, award shows have become quite a joke. This has happened to me many times; they tell me they want to give me an award, but when I say I’m shooting and won’t be able to attend, they happily say okay and simply give the award to someone else.”

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He further said, 'The whole problem is people don't see it as an award show; it's a money-making asset. Uspe aap has hi sakte hai bethke, usko aap dil pe bhi nahi laga sakte. Iska film industry se kuch lena dena nahi hai (The whole problem is that people no longer see these as award shows; they see them as money-making assets). You can only laugh at them now; you can’t take them to heart. These shows have nothing to do with the film industry anymore.”

For the unversed, Divyendu Will was recently seen in the show titled Glory. The sports thriller series set in a boxing hub in Haryana tells the story of two estranged brothers who reunite to uncover the truth behind a brutal assault on their sister. Apart from Divyendu, the show also stars Pulkit Samrat, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Ashutosh Rana and Sikhnar Kher, among others. Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and directed by Karan Anshuman alongside Kanishk Varma.

Divyendu's rise to stardom

Divyendu is best known for his role (born Divyendu Sharma), an acclaimed Indian actor best known for his iconic portrayal of the gangster "Munna Bhaiya" in the hit Amazon Prime series Mirzapur. An FTII graduate, he rose to fame as "Liquid" in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and continues to headline major Indian films and streaming projects. Divyendu has also been part of projects including April, Madgaon Express, Chashme Baddoor, among others.