Madgaon Express trailer: Goa vacation goes horribly for three friends in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

Actor Kunal Kemmu is making his directorial debut with a comedy called Madgaon Express. The trailer of the film was dropped on social media on Tuesday and the film features Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu in the lead roles. The film is a comedy of errors where the actors play three friends whose dream Goa vacation turns into a nightmare as they are chased by the drug mafia. Much like the protagonists of Madgaon Express, we have all made plans with friends for a Goa vacation at some point in our lives. When the three friends do end up implementing the plan and reach Goa, things don't go the way they would have liked. From chancing upon a stash of cocaine in their hotel room to being chased by the Police, dons and drug cartels- their dream Goa vacation soon turns into a nightmare. The three desperately look for a way out of this mess but are unable to escape it.





Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut



Kemmu who has carved a niche for himself with his performance in films 99, Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone and Lootcase to name a few, has written as well as directed the film.



In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.



"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head, I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.



Madgaon Express will be released in theatres on March 22. It has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.