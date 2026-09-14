/Disha Salian case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty named in CBI FIR: Reports

The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian has reportedly taken a fresh turn, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR nearly six years after her death. The FIR names several people, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and actor Rhea Chakraborty, as per report.

Who has been named in the CBI FIR?

As per the ANI report, in regard to Disha Salian's death case, advocate Nilesh Ojha stated that, “The CBI registered an FIR yesterday after preliminary verification of the complaint of Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, and the statement recorded by the CBI.” The FIR is for gang rape, murder and a cover-up of this crime."

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Reportedly, the FIR has been registered under the main offences: Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217, 218, read with 120B of the IPC. The names involved in the FIR are Aaditya Thackeray, then Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, DCP Vishal Thakur, the police officer who made false records, the PI of Malwani police station, and members of the SIT. Then the doctor Sanjay Yadav, who made a false post-mortem report."

"Then the chemical analyst of the forensic lab who changed the report of gang rape. All these people, and there is a long list, so all these people are accused in this... The entire story has been proved false by CCTV. So this entire cover-up means these were all proofs. The court found substance in the prima facie case, hence gave the matter to the CBI", the same report stated.

All about Disha Salian's death

Celebrity manager Disha Salian died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, in Mumbai, on June 8, 2020. In 2023, the Mumbai police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) and ruled that it was an accidental death.

Disha Salian, 28, used to work as a celebrity manager and had managed several celebrities in her career. Notably, she worked with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for some years. The actor allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra, only six days after Disha's death.