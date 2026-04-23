/Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun confirmed to play Madhubala in new biopic: Reports

After delays and confusion around casting, the long-awaited biopic on legendary actress Madhubala has finally found its lead heroine. According to reports, the makers have locked in Sara Arjun to play the iconic Indian actress on the big screen. Sara’s casting is marks a significant milestone for the ambitious project. The film is Sara’s first Hindi project after the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

A report in Variety India states that the biographical drama has been envisioned as a direct-to-streaming project and is set to go on floors in July 2026. The project, which had been in development for years, faced delays due to budget constraints before gaining fresh momentum earlier this year. The turning point for the project came when Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped in as producer. The film will now be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, best known for Darlings.

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Sara Arjun to play Madhubala

Taking on the role of Madhubala is no small feat, and Sara has already begun intensive preparation to capture the star’s charm, grace and screen presence accurately in the film.

Casting is currently underway for the two pivotal male roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, both of whom played significant roles in Madhubala’s personal life.

Before Sara, rumours were rife that Kiara Advani would play the role, the actress was not finalised.

About the Madhubala biopic

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the casting, reports state the film will explore the complexities that Madhubala faced in her personal life. The film is yet to be titled but is likely to explore her relationship with Dilip Kumar and later her marriage to Kishore Kumar. The narrative will also explore her rise to stardom, her health issues and ultimately her death at the age of 36.

Sara Arjun’s rise