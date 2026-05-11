/Chand Mera Dil trailer out: Ananya Panday, Lakshya feature in a complicated romantic drama | Watch

The makers have unveiled the trailer of Chand Mera Dil on Monday, giving fans a glimpse of a complicated relationship. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the romantic drama is directed by Vivek Soni and explores the themes of love, regret, and separation.

Chand Mera Dil trailer

The nearly three-minute trailer begins on an intense note, and Aarav can be seen apologising to Chandni after an apparent fallout. Soon, it shifts to happier memories from their early days together, showcasing the couple's sweet romance turning complicated.

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Keeping the exact reason behind the conflict under wraps, the trailer describes their relationship as a “legendary” love story before the cracks begin to appear after Aarav seemingly commits a serious mistake.

Tracing confrontations and heartbreak, the clip largely focuses on the emotional dynamic between the lead pair.

Internet reacts

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, "This is how a trailer should be cut...both lakshya and Ananya bring their A game." While another said, "Finally something so promising after so long from Dharma." Praising Ananya Pandey, a fan said, "The last dialogue explaining ananya as chandni. wow so intense and romantic." "The trailer is fantastic and the music is bombastic. Hope the story and screenplay doesn't disappoint," read another comment. Many also praised the music and visuals of the trailer.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Manish Choudhary, Iravati Harshe, and Aastha Singh in key roles. The screenplay has been written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, while the dialogues are credited to Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape, and Vivek Soni.

Music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The makers recently released the title track, sung by Faheem Abdullah, and it has already gained traction on social media.