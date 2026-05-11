/Did Rakul Preet Singh violate rules at the Gir National Park? Here’s what forest officials said

Did actress Rakul Preet Singh violate wildlife rules during her recent visit to Gir National Park in Gujarat? A recent viral video on social media showed Rakul walking near a safari vehicle. Many speculated that the actress may have flouted rules that do not allow humans to walk around in areas inside the forest, which are strictly inhabited by the wildlife. Rakul was at Gir with thePati Patni Aur Woh Do team.

Now, officials at the Gir National Park have issued a clarification on the video and stated that the clip was shot outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary and not inside the restricted sanctuary zone. Officials claimed that no rules were broken and Rakul had not violated any rules.

The clarification came after the video led to speculation on social media over whether wildlife rules had been broken, as visitors are not allowed to step out of their vehicles inside protected forest areas. Many also questioned the officials for allowing a celebrity to break the rules so openly.

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Gir National Park officials issue a statement

In their statement, the park authorities said, “We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone."

Officials also explained the rules followed inside the sanctuary and why, according to them, no violation took place in this case. They said, “As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle.”

They added that Rakul was seen outside the entry point area and later left the spot.

According to the officials, Rakul had arrived with the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do for a planned sanctuary visit. However, she faced a medical issue just before entering the sanctuary.

“Due to this, her team took her back, and she did not enter the sanctuary premises,” they said. Reiterating their stand, the officials added, “Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle.”

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