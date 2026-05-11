/New OTT releases this week (May 11-17, 2026): Kartavya to Dhurandhar: The Revenge- 8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

The OTT releases this week offer a wide range of entertainment content. From Saif Ali Khan's Kartavya to Aditya Dhar's most acclaimed Dhurandar: The Revenge, there's something for every viewer to add to their binge-watch list. Scroll down to take a look at the curated list.
Another week of May has begun. Want to update your watchlist? Take a look below, as this week’s OTT releases are packed with diverse genres. From gritty thrillers like Kartavya to the action-packed Dhurandar: The Revenge and the drama series Berlin and The Lady with an Ermine, there’s something for every genre lover.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Featuring Saif Ali Khan in the gritty action thriller. The story follows the SHO of Jhamli Thana named Pawan Malik, who is entangled between his personal and professional life, which is full of unforeseen disasters.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the film follows the story of comedian Martin Short, exploring his career across film, television, theatre and comedy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 15, 2026
The seven-episode thriller web series follows a determined young woman who infiltrates a dangerous, high-stakes paper-leak network within the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) system.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 15, 2026
The crime-thriller series stars Randeep Hooda returning as the real-life-inspired Uttar Pradesh super-cop Avinash Mishra. The second season explores his life while tackling a massive weapons cartel operated by a gang lord named Sheikh.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Remember Berlin from Money Heist? The drama series follows him on a hunger for a new heist. Berlin summons the gang to Seville and turns an ambitious duke into the victim of his own plan to steal a Da Vinci masterpiece.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 13, 2026
It is the final season of Good Omens. This will follow the unlikely duo of angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they attempt to stop another apocalypse.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 15, 2026
The crime documentary directed by Gareth Johnson explores the shocking 2023 Mackenzie Shirilla case. It showcases the investigation of a fatal, high-speed car crash that killed two teenagers, whether it was an accident or a deliberate murder.
Where to watch: TBA
Release Date: May 15, 2026
One of the highly acclaimed 2026 spy thrillers, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and many more. It revolves around Hamza Ali Mazari, who pursues Major Iqbal to dismantle Pakistan's crime system after killing Lyari don Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.