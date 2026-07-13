/Bollywood celebrities pay tribute as Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, dies at 96

Nand Kishore Goenka, the father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 96. Known for his lifelong commitment to social service, philanthropy and community welfare, Goenka's demise has led to an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, the business industry, as well as members of Bollywood.

Dr Subhash Chandra shares the news

Dr Subhash Chandra took to his social media to share the heartbreaking news. "Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva, and national service as RSS sayam sevak," he wrote.

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As soon as the news surfaced, several Bollywood personalities paid heartfelt tribute to Nand Kishore Goenka and remembered his contribution to society.

Actor Anupam Kher remembered him on X and wrote, "Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father Shri. Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti!"

Meanwhile, Veteran actor Raza Murad remembered Nand Kishore Goenka, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the news. Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr Subhash Chandra is no more but the good work he has done for the nation and its citizens will always be remembered as his living legacy."

Actress Isha Koppikar paid tribute on X, and wrote, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the entire Goenka family. May the Almighty grant strength to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Nand Kishore Goenka's final rites

He took his last breath at around 12:30 pm at his residence in Mumbai. Following his demise, family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects at his Marine Drive home.

According to the family, his mortal remains will be flown to Hisar, his hometown, on Tuesday, July 14, by chartered aircraft.

They will be placed at Goenka House in Krishna Mandi to allow the public to offer their respects before the funeral ceremonies.

His last rites are expected to take place on Wednesday, July 15, at 11 am in Hisar, and the cremation will be held at Goenka Udyan within Agroha Dham, the same location where his wife was cremated.

Legacy of Nand Kishore Goenka

Born on September 28, 1930, in Hisar, Haryana, Nand Kishore Goenka dedicated his life to public service despite being a part of one of India's prominent business families.

He is known for his social initiatives, religious activities and community development.

Nand Kishore Goenka was also a longtime Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and remained actively associated with various social and cultural causes throughout his life.