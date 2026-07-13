/Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away on Monday (Jul 13) at the age of 96. His demise has been met with an outpouring of condolences from family members, well-wishers and members of the business community.

His mortal remains have been kept at his residence at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive in Mumbai for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha in Haryana’s Hisar. His wife was also cremated at Agroha Dham.

Goenka leaves behind a lasting social and family legacy. His son, Dr Subhash Chandra, built the Essel Group into one of India’s leading business conglomerates and established Zee as a major force in the country’s media and entertainment industry.

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In a post on X, Dr Chandra confirmed his father’s passing away. He said that he wishes to celebrate his father’s 96 years of life, which he devoted to the service of society, cows, and the nation.

“Today morning our beloved father, Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in the family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 years' life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva, and national service as RSS sayam sevak.”

Who was Nand Kishore Goenka?

Born on September 28, 1930, Nand Kishore Goenka was a devoted volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and held several key responsibilities within the organisation. Alongside his business pursuits, he remained deeply committed to social service and cow welfare.