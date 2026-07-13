/Tributes pour in as Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka passes away

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away at the age of 96 in Mumbai on Monday. His mortal remains have been kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their respects. The mortal remains will be flown by chartered aircraft to Hisar, Haryana, at 7 am on Tuesday and will be kept for public homage at his residence, Goenka House, 166, Krishna Mandi, Hisar, and his last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

Tributes started pouring in from all quarters as the news of his demise came.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “We have received the sorrowful news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra ji. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and well-wishers to bear this grief. Om Shanti.”

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Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We have received the sorrowful news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra Ji, and the renowned social worker. His dedicated life of service to society and commitment to human values will forever remain an inspiration. We pray to the Almighty to grant his noble soul a place at His divine feet, and bestow strength and solace upon the bereaved family and all his well-wishers to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The news of the demise of former MP and Chairman of the Essel Group, Dr. Subhash Chandra ji’s revered father, social worker Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to his soul and provide strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Om Shanti”

NCP Working President and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Zee Essel Group. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the Goenka family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan said, “It is extremely heartbreaking to learn that Dr. Subhash Chandra, a leading entrepreneur in the Indian media world and Chairman of the Essel Group, has suffered the loss of his father. Shri. Nandkishor Goenka, the father of Subhashji, was a senior swayamsevak who grew up in the lap of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He dedicated his entire life to social service and cow protection. Additionally, he made invaluable contributions to fostering a sense of unity within the Vaishya community.

May Nandkishorji's soul attain eternal peace. The BJP Maharashtra family stands in solidarity with the Essel industrial group's grief, alongside the Goenka family. May they find the strength to recover from this sorrow—this is our prayer at the feet of the Lord!”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “The news of the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji, the revered father of Dr. Subhash Chandra Ji, Chairman of Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP, is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that He grants a place at His holy feet to the departed noble soul and bestows upon the bereaved family the strength, patience, and fortitude to endure this unbearable sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Haryana’s former deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Chandra and the entire bereaved family during this difficult time. May the departed soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “We have received the extremely sorrowful news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji, the revered father of Dr. Subhash Chandra Ji, Chairman of the Essel Group. We pray to Lord Shri Hari Ji to grant the noble soul a place at His divine feet and bestow upon the bereaved family the strength to endure this profound grief. Om Shanti!!!”

UP cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “The news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, the revered father of Dr. Subhash Chandra ji, Chairman of the Essel Group and the honourable former Rajya Sabha MP, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-shattering. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram Chandra ji that He grant a place at His divine feet to the departed noble soul and bestow upon the grief-stricken family members and their well-wishers the strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said, “Respected Nand Kishore Goenka - the one who made the most important contribution in Agroha Tirth - has departed for the other world - heartfelt tribute. The Zee News family is your legacy. I received blessings from this divine soul many times. Goenka ji lived a splendid life of an ascetic. He always kept his sheet spotless. His life will always continue to inspire.”