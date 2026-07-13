/In loving memory of Nand Kishore Goenka (1930–2026)

In a moment of profound sadness and despair, Nand Kishore Goenka, father of the Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away in Mumbai on July 13, 2026, at the age of 96. He was deeply respected and dearly remembered by his family for his lifelong devotion to social service.

Born on September 28, 1930, and known to many simply as "Shri Nand Kishore," he was remembered as a man devoted to community and nation. Dr Subhash Chandra described his father's 96 years as full of social service, cow welfare work, and national service as an RSS swayamsevak. He was a witness to and participant in the growth of the Essel Group across generations. He made tireless efforts to unite the Vaishya community. He also played a major role in the development of Agroha, the capital of Maharaja Agrasen, and the Agrasen merchants.

At the group's 90th anniversary celebration, he was seen blessing family and well-wishers alongside the third through sixth generations of his family gathered on stage, and thanked dignitaries, including then-President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for attending.

His mortal remains are kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, for family, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects, with last rites performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

He leaves behind a large family and a legacy built on service, tradition, and quiet dedication to the values he held throughout his life.